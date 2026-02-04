Incredibly Lucky: This Woman Who Always Seems To Have A Bunch Of Stuff Wrong With Her Also Happens To Be A Treasure Trove Of Natural Remedies

Well, here’s some downright incredible luck: This woman who always seems to have a bunch of stuff wrong with her also happens to be a treasure trove of natural remedies.

Dang. What are the odds?!

Twenty-seven-year-old food co-op cashier Alyssa Hendricks completely hit the jackpot with her rare combination of traits: She suffers from nearly every malady under the sun, but is also an absolute walking encyclopedia of natural remedies. Whenever a friend makes any mention of not feeling so hot, Alyssa will chime in with, “Colloidal silver completely cleared up my last ear infection,” or, “Dry needling was a complete game changer when I had frozen shoulder syndrome.” Yep, it seems like there isn’t a single thing that Alyssa can come down with (which she does quite often) that she doesn’t have some sort of natural cure at the ready for.

“Alyssa stayed with me when her apartment was being sprayed for bed bugs last summer,” said her coworker Sarah Martin. “She was only at my place for five days, but it was remarkable how many things went wrong with her that she was able to treat with her knowledge of alternative medicine. Candida, Lyme disease, nighttime anxiety …every time something popped up, she just so happened to know the best homeopathic or naturopathic way of treating it. How one person can both get sick with so many things and treat them successfully with alternative medicine is beyond me. It was incredible!”

Wow. Someone take this woman to Vegas, because she seems lucky as hell!

While Alyssa is still working on the right combination of herbal remedies to cure her long Covid, EMF sensitivity, and TMJ, her wealth of natural healing knowledge has cleared up dozens of ailments in the past month alone. Keep rubbing that rabbit’s foot, Alyssa, because you possess a truly remarkable amount of luck!