Incredibly Prescient And Eerie: This Farm Has Pretty Much All Of The Same Animals From George Orwell’s ‘Animal Farm’

George Orwell is rightfully considered one of the most prescient voices in literature, and this only proves just how chillingly accurate his vision really was: This farm has pretty much all of the same animals from Animal Farm.

Okay, did Orwell have a time machine? Because there’s literally no other explanation for how spot-on Animal Farm was. We have chills right now.

Pigs, horses, donkeys, goats, cows, sheep, humans. Name basically any animal from Orwell’s allegorical novella, and this farm in Hartford City, Indiana has it—almost as if the author based his satirical fable on this specific farm! Even though this farmer doesn’t keep a raven or any geese like there are in Animal Farm, it’s giving us goosebumps to see just how close this place is to being a perfect reflection of George Orwell’s fable.

But it gets even eerier, because the book’s descriptions of each animal character map on to this farm’s inhabitants uncannily well. For example: Orwell describes his book’s pigs as “fat” and “large.” Lo and behold, the pigs on this farm are fat and large too. Boxer, Orwell’s “strong” horse character? Pretty much a mirror image of this farm’s horse, which definitely looks strong. As for Orwell’s farmer? A “heavy drinker.” This farmer? A severe alcoholic beyond all doubt. So many details in this book parallel the reality of life on this farm. We’d be impressed if it wasn’t so darn spooky!

How on earth did Orwell know all this back in 1945?! His literary foresight is truly unmatched.

Few authors can claim to be as visionary as George Orwell, and the animals on this farm are living proof. Somehow, some way, 80 years ago, Orwell knew exactly where the future of farms was headed. Incredible!