Innovation FTW! Depend Is Now Selling Adult Diapers That Rapidly Inflate Like An Airbag When You Defecate In Them

Just when you thought innovation in incontinence products had plateaued, they go and unveil a total game-changer like this: Depend is now selling adult diapers that rapidly inflate like an airbag when you defecate in them.

Incredible. This is a quantum leap in diaper technology!

In stores now, Depend InstantSwells are the first adult diapers of their kind, featuring airbag-inspired technology that explosively inflates the diaper to over five times its original size to alert wearers that they’ve soiled themselves. The moment sensors inside the absorbent undergarment detect even trace levels of urine and/or feces, the Depend’s inflation mechanism is activated, quickly pumping with air to deploy at a speed of nearly 200 MPH and expanding the diaper to full capacity in just 30-50 milliseconds! What’s even cooler is that the diapers, along with the 12 AA batteries required to power the inflation, are completely disposable, meaning cleanup is just a matter of placing the soiled Depends, along with any other clothing the airbag-tech has ripped off your body, into the trash. Easy!

“Thanks to our years of research into how to combine the functionality of diapers and the explosive inflation of car airbags, knowing when you need to change your Depend has never been easier,” Depend representatives wrote in a press release, which also revealed that almost 98% of the chimpanzees used in InstantSwells’ product safety testing ended up surviving. “We finally did it, y’all.”

What an amazing level-up for Depend wearers!

Honestly, we didn’t think it’d be possible to use airbag technology in adult diapers for another 100 years, but leave it to the brilliant minds at Depend to bring the future to us. So freaking cool.