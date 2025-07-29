Inspiring: Your AirBnb Host Managed To Own A Beautiful Property Even Though She Seems Functionally Illiterate When Messaging You

If you could use some uplifting news today, look no further, because the owner of the rental property you’re staying at is proving to be one of the most inspiring figures you’ll ever read about: Your AirBnb host managed to own a beautiful property even though she seems functionally illiterate when messaging you.

Wow. Basic communication skills be damned, this woman is living the dream!

No one would fault you for assuming that the gorgeous riverfront townhouse you’re renting for a weekend in Hudson, NY was owned by a person who knew how to read and write. But your host Sharon, 53, is singlehandedly proving through her punctuation-less, typo-ridden messages that basic literacy isn’t a prerequisite for owning a home worthy of an Architectural Digest cover. Yup: against all odds, Sharon’s name is on the deed for a $925,000 upstate dream house despite her messages reading like someone’s first-ever attempt at English, which is in fact her first and only language.

We can only speculate as to how Sharon got the title to this idyllic plot of land, but based on your conversation with her in the AirBnb app, we know for sure that she managed to do it without having even the most basic ability to understand or communicate information. She somehow misinterpreted the question “Can I park in the driveway?” and it took her four paragraphs of inscrutable, almost riddle-like instructions just to say “Put the key back under the doormat before leaving”—yet she clearly hasn’t let her total confusion with regards to English spelling, grammar, and usage stop her from living the kind of lavish lifestyle you could only dream of.

Knowing that this house is just a second home Sharon earns passive income from, and that she lives full-time on an even nicer property down the road, makes it even more inspiring to get a message like this one:

“if will yoou be using oven to cook meals or the stove on oven

Please turn off bc finishg thank

you sharon”

Absolutely amazing. Anything is possible if a person this incompetent can own a home this beautiful!

It just goes to show that you should never underestimate what the inept are capable of possessing. Next time you encounter someone as difficult to correspond with as Sharon, just remember, they might own a property you’ll never, ever be able to afford in your lifetime!