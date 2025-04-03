Interesting Choice: Tampax Has Changed Their Slogan To ‘The Tampon That Won’t Fall Out No Matter How Hard You’re Beatboxing’

Advertising is just as much an art as it is a science, and brands can have some fascinating and even counterintuitive strategies when it comes to selling their products. One recent example: Tampax has changed their slogan to, “The tampon that won’t fall out no matter how hard you’re beatboxing.”

Dang, this is a really interesting choice!

As of earlier this week, the new slogan, “The tampon that won’t fall out no matter how hard you’re beatboxing,” has replaced, “No shame. No stress. No limits,” on all of Tampax’s packaging, print advertisements, and television commercials. Though you might expect that the new slogan’s rollout would coincide with some video ads featuring a female rapper who’s nervous about her tampon falling out during a bout of robust beatboxing, or maybe a celebrity tie-in with Salt-N-Pepa, it seems that Tampax’s overall branding strategy has remained exactly the same outside of the new tagline.

Yep, this is definitely curious. It’s doubtful that market research led Tampax to believe that having their tampons “fall out” is a big concern for women, as that isn’t really something that ever happens. And even if it did, beatboxing isn’t an activity that puts any additional pressure on one’s vagina that might eject or otherwise displace a tampon. Also, beatboxing is hardly a common enough practice that a significant number of tampon consumers would have this issue anyway. It’s possible that Tampax was simply trying to use the slogan as a metaphor for the security and confidence one feels while wearing a Tampax tampon, but beatboxing isn’t really something that is in the current cultural zeitgeist and, if anything, seems to be a dated and somewhat corny reference at this point.

Yep, this is definitely a perplexing decision to contemplate!

So, what do you think? Does Tampax’s new slogan make you any more likely to buy their tampons? Or does it make it seem like their tampons are made with a specific beatboxing-related need in mind that you don’t have? While it seems unlikely this new slogan will lead to more sales for Tampax, it’s definitely got us curious about what exactly they were thinking here. Good luck, Tampax!