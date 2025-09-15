Interesting: This Woman’s Ultrasound Is Showing A Cardboard Box Labeled ‘Kitchen Stuff’ Behind The Baby

A fascinating situation is currently unfolding at Shriners Hospital in Pasadena that has captivated the medical community and is raising tons of intriguing questions for future research: This woman’s ultrasound is showing a cardboard box labeled “kitchen stuff” behind the baby.

Pretty interesting! Anyone who’s a fan of pregnancy or studies medical stuff is almost giving this their undivided attention right now.

When 31-year-old Hailey Bernette went in for her third trimester ultrasound this morning, she never could have imagined that her doctor would discover, in addition to her fetus, a neatly packed box clearly likely containing a variety of plates, utensils, and cookware. While hospital officials concluded that the presence of the “kitchen stuff” box was not a medical emergency, they did determine that it was “kind of fascinating” and “pretty notable.”

“This is definitely the sort of thing that makes even the most seasoned medical professional rub their chin and say, ‘Huh, how about that,’” said Dr. Leslie Grammercy, the OB-GYN who has been caring for Hailey throughout her pregnancy. “It’s unclear if this is the baby’s kitchen stuff that he’s going to bring with him when he leaves the womb, or if it’s a box that was brought there by whoever is going to move into Hailey’s womb after the baby is born, but either way I’ve got to admit that it’s an unusual situation.”

As soon as the “kitchen stuff” box showed up on the ultrasound, Hailey’s examination room was immediately swarmed by dozens of doctors who all wanted to take a look at the box and nod quietly to themselves and say things is like, “That’s a box alright.” Some began to speculate about what the box contained, with one prominent surgeon going so far as to hypothesize that the baby had packed “several whisks, and possibly some measuring spoons.” While it was impossible to tell what exactly was inside the box, all of the doctors agreed that the mere presence of the box was itself worthy of photographing and sending to hospital personnel in a staff-wide email bearing the subject line “Pretty Neat Find!”

While several doctors have recommended that Hailey undergo emergency surgery to have the box removed so that everyone can get a look at it and possibly auction off any expensive silverware or fine china inside, her OB-GYN ultimately advised her against the surgery due to the fact that the mystery of what’s in the “kitchen stuff” box is one of the things that makes it so cool. Still, even though we don’t know what wonders are contained within the box, it’s clear that the box either belongs to the baby (which is fascinating) or to someone else (which is also fascinating). Either way, congratulations to Hailey for having such an interesting thing going on with her pregnancy right now!