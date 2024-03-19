It Wasn’t All Doom And Gloom: 6 Incredibly Positive Things That Happened To Elvis On The Toilet

Elvis famously died on the toilet at only 42 years old, forever painting his association with toilets as a negative one. However, it wasn’t all bad news for Elvis on the can: Here are six incredibly positive things that happened to Elvis on the toilet.

1. He finished a crossword puzzle

With all of the press surrounding Elvis’ death, one could be forgiven for assuming that his relationship with toilet use was all bad news, but that couldn’t be farther from the truth. The legendary musician actually had a great time one day on the toilet when he completed a New York Times crossword puzzle without having to ask anyone for help even once.

2. He enjoyed a world class surf and turf meal

If Jeopardy! were to ask the question, “Elvis famously did this while on the toilet,” it’s likely the correct answer would be, “What is die?” But there are actually a lot more positive options as well. For example, The King once enjoyed a succulent feast of lobster and steak while pinching a loaf.

3. He wrote Love Me Tender, Don’t be Cruel, Heartbreak Hotel, and All Shook Up

Most of the songs Elvis performed were actually written by other musicians, but he wrote some of the biggest hits of his career all while taking the same dump. Yet his Wikipedia page only focuses on his negative toilet-related experiences. It’s sad, really, that most people aren’t familiar with the whole story of Elvis’ relationship with toilets.

4. He watched his daughter, Lisa Marie, be born

Watching your own child be born is one of life’s greatest pleasures, and Elvis did it from the toilet. All these years, many have believed Elvis’ toilet to have had a damaging presence in his life, but watching his child’s birth was actually just one of many great experiences Elvis the Pelvis had on the john.

5. He relieved his bowels

Sure, maybe this one is obvious, but it still should be noted that relieving one’s bowels is definitely a positive thing. And when Elvis did it, it was almost always into a toilet.

6. He did drugs

Drugs aren’t for everyone, but Elvis loved them. The toilet was always one of his favorite places to rip rails and pop pills, and it made him feel fantastic. So next time someone mentions Elvis dying on the toilet, be sure to let them know how that wasn’t the only thing he did there—not even close!