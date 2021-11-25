It’s Officially Thanksgiving: Someone Put Grandma In The Oven

Hope you’re wearing pants with a flexible waistline and you’re ready to eat, because someone just put Grandma in the oven, which means Thanksgiving is officially here!

Let the festivities begin!

That’s right: The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is on TV, the cranberry sauce is cooking on the stove, and someone stuffed Grandma into the 425-degree oven, where she is quietly humming hymns to herself and minding her own business. Mm-mmm! Take a big whiff of that heavenly scent of pumpkin pie, gravy, and Grandma’s Clinique Happy perfume frying off her body, because this day comes but once a year!

Indeed, it truly is a Thanksgiving for the books. The men of the family are all out in the yard playing touch football, Mom’s putting the finishing touches on the salad, Grandma is faintly scratching at the glass, and the aunts are all gossiping over wine. What a lovely day it’s turning out to be! And wait—did you hear that? Did someone just say “gobble gobble”? Whoops, never mind, turns out it’s just the muffled sound of Grandma asking for water through the heavy oven door.

Sorry Grandma, but the timer says you’ve still got two more hours left in there before we can let you out!

This is turning out to be one of the loveliest Thanksgivings ever. What a joy it is to spend quality time with those you love, whether it’s aunts and uncles from out of town or your Grandma slowly roasting away on the bottom rack of the oven. We are truly thankful to share this special time with those who mean the most to us. What are YOU thankful for this year? Let us know in the comments!