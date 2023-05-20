It’s Something To Do: 7 Ways To Get Rich If You’re Bored

Bored? Looking for something to do? In honor of Be A Millionaire Day, why not try getting rich to kill some time? Or you could just play video games or cut your toenails or something. Your call. But if you do feel like making millions of bucks and don’t have anything else going on, here are some tips to make that happen.

1. Save and invest aggressively

Just throwing it out there, but if you’ve got nothing else to do, you could try opening a high yield savings account or tax-advantaged investment account like a Roth IRA if you seek to generate some wealth. It’s a thing to do, y’know? Couldn’t hurt if you’re just sitting on the couch anyway.

2. Cut unnecessary expenses

When you’re so bored that you’ve already watched every single Instagram story on your feed, you could always start saving money by studying your credit card statements for unnecessary expenses you could cut out for good. Is this the ideal way to spend the day? Absolutely not. But it’ll help you get rich, and more importantly, it’ll fill the afternoon.

3. Pay off high-interest debt

High-interest debt is holding you back on your way to getting rich, so paying it off is a solid way to jumpstart your financial success. Of course, this is not something you’ll be in the mood for if you have better stuff going on, like an invite to a theme park, or even just a show you wanna binge on Hulu. But if the choice is between watching paint dry and becoming a millionaire, seems like becoming a millionaire is the slightly better option.

4. Seek mentorship and guidance

If you’re really desperate for something to do, you could try calling up some wealthy people you know for mentorship and guidance as you try to navigate through common mistakes and risks along the way to financial success. Plus, you’d be talking to another human being, which is a lot more engaging than sitting alone on your couch like a sad sack.

5. Purchase income-generating properties

Hear us out: We know making a steady stream of income through investments in real estate might not be the most exciting activity, but it totally beats waiting for night to fall so you can change from your day pajamas into your night pajamas. What else are you doing? Twiddling your thumbs? Go buy a bunch of condos, rent them out on Airbnb, and watch your bank account skyrocket.

6. Start a niche business

A little known secret is that most niche businesses weren’t started by passion, but by boredom. If you’re so bored that the idea of actually doing something productive sounds appealing, try starting a business in a niche market with unmet needs so you can stand out from the crowd and make a ton of money. That is, as long as you don’t have anything else going on.

7. Develop a passive income stream

A good way to kill some time is to create a passive income stream by developing a digital product like an online course, eBook, or software program. Unfortunately, this won’t solve your future boredom problems since the passive nature of it doesn’t exactly leave you with much stuff to do, but it will get you rich, which will then open you up to the world of rich people boredom-stopping activities, like crashing your two yachts together to watch them explode, skywriting your net worth with your private jet, or bribing lawmakers.

Bored enough to want to be a millionaire? Download the MoneyLion app to access useful money hacks, personalized advice, and easy-to-use products that can help make your money go further.

Brought to you by MoneyLion. This material is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as financial, legal, or tax advice. Investing involves risk, including loss of principal, and returns cannot be guaranteed.