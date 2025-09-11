Just Interesting, Is All: The Lady Next To You On The Bus Is Texting Someone Named Herman, And In Basically Every Text She Makes Sure To Say His Name, ‘Herman’

If your day has flown by without so much as a fun fact, get excited, because the following story is sure to pique your interest: The lady next to you on the bus is texting someone named “Herman,” and in basically every text she makes sure to say his name, “Herman.”

Now that is certainly compelling!

From what you can gather by looking over this woman’s shoulder to read her texts—which, thankfully, are in the really big font that old people use even though she’s probably only like 46 or 48—it seems as though she is trying to rent a vacation home from Herman, or maybe buy a piece of furniture off of him. However, that doesn’t so much matter, because the real interesting thing happening is that in literally every text she makes sure to say his name, which is especially of note given that they are having an active, real-time conversation! It’s not like two months ago she said “Happy birthday, Herman,” and just now she said, “How are you, Herman?” No. Straight up, she’s said, “That’s a nice photo, Herman,” “Can you give me more details, Herman?” and even psychotically, “Herman, I’m not sure about the timing, Herman.”

Is this name repetition Herman’s fetish? Is it the woman’s? Does she do this with everyone, or just with Herman???

Unfortunately, we may never know. The only thing we know for sure is that this is without a doubt an interesting scenario.