Just Leave It, Dude: There’s A Janitor In The Middle Of The Woods Mopping Up Moose Barf

A totally unnecessary act of would-be heroism is currently unfolding in the middle of Minnesota’s Superior National Forest. This vast alpine paradise is home to a large array of wildlife, and also one guy who’s so dedicated to his job that it’s honestly verging on overkill: There’s currently a janitor in the middle of the woods mopping up moose barf.

Seriously, dude, just leave it! There are more important things you could be doing right now.

It’s unclear who employs this janitor, or how he knew where to find the moose barf, which is located in a spot in the woods that is over 500 miles away from any sort of human civilization. Still, less than four minutes after a moose came by, puked, and then continued on its way, this janitor appeared from deep in the forest wheeling a suds bucket with a mop in it and promptly began mopping the moose vomit off the ground. It’s not only completely unnecessary, but it’s also a little unnerving.

Like, come on man! Relax. Nobody expects the forest to be completely clean.

We’d assume that this janitor is just going out of his way to impress his boss, but there’s literally zero chance that another human being is going to pass this way anytime soon. Superior National Forest is absolutely enormous, and the janitor is scrubbing a patch of soil so remote that it’s unclear if anyone other than the janitor himself has ever visited it. Still, this janitor is mopping tirelessly as he listens to ‘Sober’ by Tool on his iPhone so loudly that if some were to walk past him (which nobody will because he’s currently in one of the most isolated patches of soil in the entire United States), they would hear the song blasting out of his headphones.

While this story continues to develop, we can confirm that just a few moments ago the janitor poured a big bag of sawdust over the spot where the moose had thrown up. Presumably this was to cover up the smell, but again: He can probably just leave it be. Nobody cares if it smells bad in this one patch of forest nobody in the world will ever visit in their life. Here’s hoping this janitor finishes mopping this moose vomit soon so he can get back to cleaning up the many more urgent piles of vomit currently plaguing our nation!