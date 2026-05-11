Just Saying: This Woman Can’t Be Too Upset About Her Father Dying If She Posted An Elaborate Instagram Carousel About It A Few Hours After He Passed

Losing a loved one is never easy, and everyone grieves in their own way. That said, something feels just a little off here: This woman must not be too upset about her father dying if she posted an elaborate Instagram carousel about it a few hours after he passed.

Hm. A little soon, no?

Thirty-six-year-old Kelly Bishop’s father Keith passed away earlier today when he sadly lost his battle with cancer, and although the photos in her carousel surely make it seem like they had a great relationship, the fact that she managed to post 19 (!) photos of the two of them within just a couple hours of his passing does suggest otherwise. One has to think that the first few hours following your father’s death should be strictly for crying/weeping, not selecting which Allman Brothers song should accompany the carousel.

That said, she probably had a bit of a heads up (due to the cancer), so maybe she planned all this out a week ago and had it saved in her drafts, ready to go. And while that may sound icky, is it really that different from a new publication’s pre-written obituary? IDK…

Plus, posting this carousel saves her from reaching out to her friends individually to tell them the news, so now she can feel their support even sooner. But on the other hand, it just seems like you should wait at least a day before posting. Like if you really loved your dad… you probably wouldn’t even know where your phone was, let alone take the time to ensure every photo is properly reframed in portrait orientation.

One thing is for certain: There’s no correct way to mourn. But to post this soon after the loss is, well, you know, just a little soon. That’s all. Fortunately, nothing bad has ever happened to any of us, so we don’t know how we’d react in a situation like this.