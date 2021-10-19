Latest Guidance: The CDC Is Asking Everyone Keep The Terrors And Frights To A Minimum This Halloween Because Everyone Is Already Pretty Scared

Since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, the CDC has been regularly providing the American public with guidance on how to safely navigate these difficult and frightening times. Now, as we enter the spookiest time of the year, the CDC is recommending that people keep the terrors and frights to a minimum this Halloween since everyone is already pretty scared as it is.

Yeah, guess that makes sense.

Citing research showing that fear and anxiety are at an all-time high due to the pandemic, growing social unrest, political divisions, and an uncertain economic future, the CDC is asking Americans of all ages to avoid hosting haunted houses or setting up graveyards on their lawn because no one really needs that scary shit right now on top of everything else. The CDC announced their new recommendations on Twitter in a series of tweets:

While following these recommendations would definitely take some fun out of the holiday, hopefully at this point in the pandemic Americans can understand the importance of making small sacrifices for the greater good.

So, what do you think? Are you scared enough to feel like you need a frightless Halloween this year, or do you think this is yet another case of government overreach? Let us know in the comments!