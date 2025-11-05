Lawsuit Looming: Tupac’s Estate Is Suing Pepto Bismol For A Commercial Where An AI-Generated Tupac Laments That The Only Thing He Misses In Death Is Pepto-Bismol

A major pop culture scandal is currently unfolding, and the time is coming when you and everyone you know is going to have to take sides: Tupac’s estate is suing Pepto-Bismol for a commercial where an AI-generated Tupac laments that the only thing he misses in death is Pepto-Bismol.

Yikes. It looks like a major lawsuit is looming, and it’s guaranteed to get ugly.

The controversy first erupted following an advertisement for Pepto-Bismol that began airing on major TV networks and across the internet earlier this week, in which a highly accurate computer-generated model of hip-hop legend Tupac Shakur sits in Heaven, surrounded by clouds and encircled by gorgeous angels playing harps and singing hymns of praise to their creator.

“Hello friends, I’m Tupac, and as you know, I recently died and went to Heaven several decades ago,” the AI-generated image of Tupac says. “It happened a long time ago recently. And ever since I died, I’ve been writing some pretty good songs with some of my angel friends and performing them for God, but I am still sad. You see, there have been many things on Earth that I’m no longer able to enjoy, such as roller coasters, sex, and AM talk radio, but the only thing that truly torments me in the afterlife is the absence of Pepto-Bismol. Pepto-Bismol isn’t just an amazing medicine that cures diseases like stomach aches and ALS, it also tastes great. I miss the taste of Pepto-Bismol so much, and ever since I died the fact that I can’t drink Pepto-Bismol has made me miserable, even in Paradise.”

After Tupac says this, an AI-generated angel approaching Tupac and saying, “Hi Tupac, would it help if I let you bask in my eternal love?” to which Tupac replies, “No.”

The commercial ends with a voiceover saying, “For fast-acting relief from nausea, diarrhea, ALS, or heartburn, make it a Pepto-Bismol: The only thing Tupac Shakur misses about being alive.”

The enraged response from Tupac’s estate was swift and severe. The estate is suing Procter & Gamble, which manufactures Pepto-Bismol, for defamation and for using an unauthorized likeness of Tupac to promote their product. It also issued the following statement in a press release mere hours after the commercial aired:

“While Tupac did love Pepto-Bismol when he was alive and doubtlessly misses the incredible taste and soothing stomach relief of this powerful medication, it is grossly inaccurate and maliciously libelous to imply that Pepto-Bismol is the only thing that Tupac Shakur misses about the realm of the living. He probably misses many things, including skiing, candy, and Super Mario.”

The Tupac estate also said that it contests the commercial’s claim that Pepto-Bismol cures ALS, but that suing Procter & Gamble for misinformation in this respect goes beyond the scope of their current lawsuit.

This is really hard to watch. There’s no way to put a positive spin on this situation. It’s an absolute trainwreck, and it’s likely to get much worse before it gets better. Both Tupac’s estate and Procter & Gamble are amazing, and it will be painful to have to take sides on this issue, but sooner or later everyone’s going to have to weigh in and publicly declare which side they think is right. Who are you supporting in the battle between Pepto-Bismol and the Tupac Shakur estate? Would you be willing to kill people to make sure your side wins? Let us know in the comments!