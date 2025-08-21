Laying The Groundwork: By Tweeting In All Caps Like Trump, Gavin Newsom Is Proving He’s The Democrat Best Suited To Be A Writer’s Assistant On ‘Our Cartoon President’ If It’s Ever Rebooted

Nearly a year after Trump’s decisive victory in the 2024 election, Democrats still face major questions about their party’s identity and future. They may have just found the answer in one rising star on the left: By tweeting in all caps like Trump, Gavin Newsom is proving he’s the Democrat best suited to be a writer’s assistant on Our Cartoon President if it’s ever rebooted.

Yup. If that writer’s room was staffing up today, you’d be hard pressed to name another Democrat that stands a better chance at the gig than Governor Newsom!

Over the past few weeks, California Gov. Gavin Newsom has led a full-on troll campaign on social media, mimicking Trump’s writing style with the precision of a comedian whose Our Cartoon President packet wasn’t quite staff writer material, but solid enough to earn him a foot in the door of adult animation as a writer’s assistant. Looking at the Governor Newsom Press Office account on X, it’s easy to think you’re back in 2018, enjoying a cable TV satire’s no holds barred takes on Trump’s skin tone and surface-level character flaws, such as rudeness. Suffice to say, should Showtime decide to bring back Our Cartoon President, Governor Newsom’s already solidified his case for a junior role on its staff more than any other Democrat.

You can bet the entire Democratic party is taking note of the rave reviews Gov. Newsom’s Trump mimicry is drawing among their base. Democrats who were busy crafting policy proposals or coming up with a vision for our country’s future that could replace Trumpism are probably dropping their platforms and getting a preemptive start on their Our Cartoon President packets after seeing the engagement Gov. Newsom’s posts are getting. Like him or not, it’s difficult to argue that any liberal is better positioned for a low-level staff role on a theoretical Our Cartoon President reboot than Gavin Newsom.

Simply put, Gov. Newsom is leaving all other Democrats and aspiring TV writers in the dust right now. No one is as prepared as he is to provide clerical support to an Our Cartoon President staff and occasionally pitch jokes.

By all appearances, Gavin Newsom is running away with this opportunity unchallenged. Given the Democratic party’s massive failures in 2024, it’s encouraging to see someone refuse to wait for Showtime to announce a reboot of their animated Trump satire before laying the groundwork. Don’t be surprised if the DNC reforms its entire identity around Gov. Newsom’s Trump caricature in the years ahead – this could be the exact vision their party’s been searching for!