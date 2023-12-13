Let’s Do Jiu-Jitsu For Santa

Santa Claus does so much for us and he never asks for anything in return. Let’s show our appreciation for Jolly Ol’ St. Nick by putting on our gis and entertaining him with some Brazilian jiu–jitsu.

Alright, everyone suited up? Ready to do some jiu–jitsu for Santa? Great. Let’s bring him in.

Okay! Here he is. Hello, Santa. Thanks for coming. We all got together and prepared a special gift for you as a way to show you how much we appreciate everything you do for us.

Ready everyone? Let’s do jiu–jitsu for Santa!

Here we go! Give it your all on the mat. Santa is watching and he deserves the best.

Don’t hold back! Give Santa the show of a lifetime. Show off all your coolest moves and your most advanced techniques.

Alright! Looks like the big guy’s loving it so far! Keep it up, everyone!

Awesome job! Let’s show Santa what a versatile martial art jiu–jitsu is!

That’s right! Show Santa what you’re capable of!

Look at that jolly smile! We’re making his day!

Let’s get the kids involved! Look, Santa! Jiu–jitsu is a sport for people of all ages!

You’re never too young to show Santa you love him by doing jiu–jitsu.

Two thumbs up from Santa! He loves seeing young people giving their best effort on the jiu–jitsu mat!

Keep going everyone! Keep doing jiu–jitsu for Santa!

It’s poetry in motion! Santa deserves nothing less!

Don’t be afraid of pain! Remember that Santa Claus is watching!

Look at him! He’s amazed! Santa has never seen anything like this!

Let’s bring it on home! Everyone do just a bit more jiu–jitsu for Santa!

That’s it! Keep that jiu–jitsu going for Santa!

Hold up, everyone! Looks like Santa wants us to stop doing jiu–jitsu.

Well, Santa…did you like the jiu–jitsu?

Looks like he loved it! Great job, everyone. Thank you all for coming together to do jiu–jitsu for Santa. This was such a special day. See you next time!