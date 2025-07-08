Looking On The Bright Side: The Long Hair This Man Just Found In His Burrito Might’ve Come From A Pretty Lady

It is during times of trial that it is most crucial to retain your sense of hope, and the following story is a powerful example of someone who held onto his optimism in the face of a dark situation: The long hair this man just found in his burrito might’ve come from a pretty lady.

So true! Now that’s how you look on the bright side!

While Adam Pfeffets of Boston, MA could’ve let the foot-long hair he just pulled out of his burrito ruin his lunch—or even his day—Adam has chosen not to focus on the potential health code violations associated with the hair, but rather on the fact that the it is long, shiny, and quite possibly from the head of beautiful woman. Given that he’s in a Mexican restaurant, it’s completely reasonable to think the woman may even be Latina!

What’s become even more impressive to Adam as he’s continued to eat his burrito is how the hair has remained intact despite having been cooked alongside rice, beans, and chorizo. The lone lock is an obvious symbol of its owner’s virility, vitality, and youth…which, in a wonderful twist of fate, are the exact qualities Adam is looking for in a wife! Could this beautiful Latina woman become his bride? Perhaps he could take her salsa dancing for their first date!

Though Adam is alone in the restaurant, save for the long-haired teenage employee at the register (whose hair is clearly dark brown, not light black like the hair in the burrito), Adam is sitting up straighter as he finishes the rest of his meal, just on the off chance that a beautiful woman walks back inside to ask if anyone’s seen the strand of hair she accidentally left behind.

What an inspiring tale! Where other men would have demanded a refund from this burrito shop, Adam instead left a 5-star Google review stating, “If you have long hair and have dined here recently, call me.”

Now that’s how you stay on the positive. Share if you agree we could all live a little more like Adam!