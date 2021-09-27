Looming Catastrophe: Scientists Are Warning Of An Approaching Bleh Era Where Everyone Is Extra Off And Just No One Is Feeling It For Over 1,000 Years

“Our analysis of paleontological records suggests the last comparable Bleh Era occurred some 40,000 years ago, and resulted in the Neanderthals just becoming so over it that they couldn’t give half a fuck about anything anymore,” said Dr. Kathryn Bowman, one of the primary scientists behind this sobering report. “While 1,000 years is the low end of our estimates for this coming Bleh Era, the fact is it could actually be 3,000 or even 4,000 years before humans finally get back into the groove and start going out for walks, taking up new home improvement projects, and remembering to brush our teeth again. All I can really recommend is to keep your loved ones close and make the most of all the precious remaining whoops you have left to give while everyone can still get it up to wash the dishes in the sink.”

Wow, this is a lot to have to process. Honestly we’d love for these scientists to wind up being wrong, because we can hardly bear to imagine how truly eh things will be if they’re not.

It’s hard to fully wrap your mind around just how whatever things are going to get.