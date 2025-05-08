Lynchian: This Hot Woman Is Being Weird

If you’re a cinephile, listen up, because the following story is practically a David Lynch film brought to life: This hot woman is being weird.

Ummm what? Is this literally Mulholland Drive?

Even though everyone else at this house party in a small Pacific Northwest town is drinking beers and talking pleasantly about the new season of The White Lotus, the most striking woman at the gathering—who’s somehow gorgeous in both a retro and otherworldly way—is clutching a cup of coffee and furiously rambling in the corner. Those who made the mistake of talking to her report that she’s been muttering about someone named “Backyard Jack” while promising that the friend she’s supposed to be meeting up with will arrive “any minute now,” though it’s beginning to feel pretty likely she just wandered in off the street.

While it might be easy to write off her behavior as the result of alcohol or drugs, she hasn’t had a sip of liquor all night and she even scolded another guest when she saw them take out a dime bag of coke. She has been ripping cigarettes nonstop (and looking tragically beautiful as she does), but that does nothing to explain her behavior—if only someone could revive David Lynch to come get a look at this!

When the rest of the guests got up to sing happy birthday to the host in the kitchen, the woman finally stood up from the corner where she’d been crouching and performed a slow ethereal dance, appearing as though lost in a memory and moving like her body was being commanded by forces outside of herself. Yes, it’s safe to say that if the great David Lynch were still alive, he would be in this room right now, pointing a camera at this chick! She’s so weird!