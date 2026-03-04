This is such a huge win for indecisive people. If you haven’t decided whether you want a receipt for gas or not, this gas pump will let you select ‘maybe’ to reflect your uncertainty. We hope this option comes to gas pumps everywhere sometime soon!
Major Win For The Indecisive: This Gas Pump Offers A ‘Maybe’ Option When It Asks If You’d Like A Receipt
- Congratulations!!! Whoopi Goldberg Just Announced That She Has Received A Brand New Email
- Concerning: This Bottle Of Pills In An Asian Grocery Store Just Has The Word ‘Diarrhea’ In The ‘Matrix’ Font Above A Picture Of A Keanu Reeves In SunglassesConcerning: This Bottle Of Pills In An Asian Grocery Store Just Has The Word ‘Diarrhea’ In The ‘Matrix’ Font Above A Picture Of A Keanu Reeves In Sunglasses
- Let’s Pray It’s Not What It Sounds Like: This Crime Report Keeps Referring To A Victim As John ‘The Rock’ DoeLet’s Pray It’s Not What It Sounds Like: This Crime Report Keeps Referring To A Victim As John ‘The Rock’ Doe
- Speaking Truth To Power: The New York Times Editorial Board Just Used Their Platform To Make A Brave Statement Against War In The Middle EastSpeaking Truth To Power: The New York Times Editorial Board Just Used Their Platform To Make A Brave Statement Against War In The Middle East