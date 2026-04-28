Making Things Right: President Trump Has Announced That Following The WHCD Shooting, The Secret Service Agent Whose Job It Is To Let In Shooters Has Been Fired

Over the weekend, The White House Correspondents’ Dinner was tragically interrupted by a shooting that has raised many questions regarding the safety of the venue and the security measures that were in place. Fortunately, President Trump has swiftly ensured that something like this will never happen again, as he has just announced that the Secret Service agent whose job it is to let in shooters has been fired.

Now that’s now you make things right!

According to White House sources, as soon as the Cabinet members were evacuated from the Hilton, President Trump took to Truth Social to clear up misconceptions about how the shooter made his entry, and what steps were being taken following this incident.

“Sadly a DEMENTED SHOOTER decided it was appropriate to SHOOT during a Magician’s fantastic performance during the White House Correspondents Dinner. I Hear many have questioned how a shooter got inside, let alone with a SHOOTING DEVICE. I can clear this up easily. The shooter was let inside by the Agent whose “Secret Job” it is to let shooters inside.

As is Customary, the “Secretive Service” agent followed protocol at security by confirming the Shooter 1.) Had no invitation to the Gala, 2.) Has gun, and 3. *MOST IMPORTANT* Has intent to Kill. Upon confirmation the gun was LOADED (as IS REQUIRED), the shooter was ushered inside to a FANTASTIC seat (EXCELLENT VIEW of PRESIDENT TRUMP and the MENTALIST) where he was fed a GREAT STEAK MEAL!

Yes,, the SHOOTER was permitted inside, treated to Fine American “MAGA” generosity and FREE BULLETS for his Weapon. All courtesies he did NOT show us in return when he SHOOTED! So,, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY, The Secret Service agent who gave him Entry has BEEN FIRED. I will make AMENDS with the Magician as well, for his excellent Mentalist show was ruined by Shooter’s SELFISH DECISION to shoot his Loaded Gun.”

Wow. It’s a very upsetting situation, but on the bright side, President Trump is quickly taking action.

White House representatives confirm that the Secret Service agent in question has been relocated to the US-Mexico border, where his job will now be to let illegal immigrants into the country so that they can be immediately deported by ICE. Let’s hope that whoever replaces this Secret Service agent does a better job letting in shooters, because this was seriously not okay.