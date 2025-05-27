Mental Health Win! This Smoke Detector Gradually Wakes You Up Using A Gentle Blue Light And Soothing White Noise So It Doesn’t Negatively Affect Your Circadian Rhythm If You Have A House Fire

Sleep hygiene is one of the most important aspects of maintaining your mental health, but many people struggle with getting a good night’s rest. Well, there’s an incredible innovation that is looking to change that for good: This smoke detector gradually wakes you up using a gentle blue light and soothing white noise so it doesn’t affect your circadian rhythm if you have a house fire.

So much yes! We’ll take two of these, please!

First Alert’s new CalmRefresh+ smoke alarm solves a major issue with literally every other smoke detector sold today: the jarring, ear-piercing sounds they make during a fire that cause you to jump out of bed with anxiety, disrupting your natural sleep cycle in an incredibly invasive way. With the CalmRefresh+, being alerted to the presence of a fire in your house isn’t a panic-inducing nightmare, but a gentle, calming experience. When it detects smoke, the CalmRefresh+ alarm emits a blue light that mimics the sun’s gradual rise while it softly plays your choice of white noise, flowing creek sounds, or even your favorite Bon Iver song at a volume that slowly increases to alert you to the flames filling your home. It even has a snooze button in case you aren’t quite ready to get out of bed and climb down your fire escape.

If you’ve always avoided using smoke detectors because you were worried about what having a fire would do to your sleep schedule, you no longer have an excuse not to be safe. With the CalmRefresh+, having a house fire will no longer mean you’re going to feel jet lagged and groggy for the rest of the day. Now, when tragedy strikes, you’ll awaken well rested with all the energy you need to fill out insurance paperwork and make funeral arrangements for your family members.

Is it bad to say that having this new smoke alarm would lowkey make us want our house to catch on fire? This is amazing!

Thank you, First Alert, for finding a way to solve the biggest problem with smoke alarms and finally caring about your customer’s mental well being. Maybe you can work on adding some essential oils to fire extinguishers next to help make the harrowing experience of having a structure fire even more blissful. We love to see innovations like this!