Mom’s Not Going To Like This: Dad Milked Himself Dry In The Bathroom At Work And Now He Doesn’t Have Any Cum Left For Intercourse

Get ready for an unbearably awkward night at home, because Dad’s gone and done something that’s guaranteed to make Mom absolutely furious: Dad milked himself dry in the bathroom at work and now doesn’t have any cum left for intercourse.

Yikes…Dad should know better. Last time he did this, Mom punched multiple holes in the wall!

When Dad came home from the office all sweaty and red-faced with a grave look in his eyes, we all knew that he’d spent some special alone time in a bathroom stall at work today, but the reality was even worse than just that. Though he’s well aware that Mom flies off the handle if he doesn’t have any cum left for sex with her by the end of the day, Dad still went ahead and—if it’s anything like the last time he did this—started edging from the moment clocked in and then used his lunch break to straight-up abuse his cock until he reached an utterly explosive orgasm in the office bathroom, depleting virtually all of his cum reserves that he KNOWS he’s supposed to save for sex with Mom. Now, since Mom isn’t going to get her nightly 5 minutes of missionary and her husband’s semen, it’s all but guaranteed that she’s putting Dad in the dog house.

Dad’s not a subtle person, so you can bet that Mom’s going to smell the shame on him the moment she comes downstairs and sees him standing all cumless in his Dockers. Unless he figures out a way to magically conjure up more seminal fluids to deliver on Mom’s daily dose, Dad’s going to be sleeping on the couch for a week or more. There’s zero chance Mom’s letting him in their bed after he busted into an office toilet so hard that it put his libido out of business for the night. Knowing Dad, he probably blew every last drop of his nut in one shot only because he saw a coworker’s bra strap or something, and he just couldn’t contain himself. Honestly, we’re pissed for Mom too! What a waste of Dad’s semen. This is a basic martial duty, Dad, c’mon.

Yikes. It’s going to be so, so awkward to watch Dad be extra nice to Mom to compensate for not having any cum for her.

Judging by how livid Mom’s gotten the other times Dad’s come home from work with not a teaspoon of semen left for her, he’s going to be bringing her flowers and new jewelry for the next several months to get on her good side again. God, why couldn’t Dad just wait and let Mom empty his balls tonight?! We love Dad, but this one’s on him.