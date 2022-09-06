Most Feminist Movie Ever? Olivia Wilde Just Boasted That 14 Crew Members On The Set Of ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Drowned In Female Ejaculate

Since making her directorial debut with 2019’s critically acclaimed, female-centric film Booksmart, Olivia Wilde has quickly established herself as one of Hollywood’s leading feminist voices. Now, with a new film set for release this month, this incredible filmmaker is proving her commitment to empowering women is stronger than ever: Olivia Wilde just boasted that 14 crew members on the set of Don’t Worry Darling drowned in female ejaculate.

Um, yes, yes, yes. Forget the Bechdel Test, THIS is how you create feminist cinema!

Yesterday afternoon, at a Venice Film Festival press junket for Don’t Worry Darling, Wilde proudly revealed that 14 people on the set of her latest film died by suffocating in massive volumes of women’s ejaculation fluids. Wilde explained that no other filmmakers at Venice could say a single crew member—let alone over a dozen, ranging from craft service workers to gaffers to PAs to extras—drowned in copious amounts of girl cum during the production of their movies, and raised a triumphant fist in the air as she confirmed that everyone who drowned was male, declaring every crew member’s corpse that was found floating facedown in vaginal discharge as “groundbreaking moments for women in cinema.”

“If you told me when I was a little girl that I’d one day direct a movie that’d cause 14 people to drown in female ejaculate, that little girl would’ve been so, so proud,” Wilde bragged, before touting that she was being sued for hundreds of millions of dollars by the families of those who died. “My attorney informed me that I was being held responsible for the wrongful deaths of over a dozen crew members due to the irresponsibly large amounts of women’s cum on set, and all I could think was, ‘hmm, yup, my movie is pissing off the right people.’ The chauvinistic legal response to these drownings has made it clear that we’ve made something really special, and men can’t handle it. There was not a single ounce of boy cum found in the lungs of anyone who drowned while making my movie. It was all girl cum. If you support female voices, go see Don’t Worry Darling in theaters on opening weekend!”

The Queen Girlboss has spoken, people!!! Seriously, this may just be the most woman-positive movie ever made. We simply have to applaud Olivia Wilde for drowning all the right people in all the right fluids and owning it like that absolute badass female artist that she is. Every other filmmaker in Hollywood had better take note, because THIS is how you do feminism! Ugh, Don’t Worry Darling can’t come out soon enough!