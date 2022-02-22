Nature Is Incredible: Dad’s Belly Has Grown Out To Protect His Vital Organs From Predators

After eons of evolutionary fine-tuning across millions of species, this may be one of the most ingenious adaptations Mother Nature has engineered yet: Dad’s belly has grown out to protect his vital organs from predators.

Simply breathtaking!

Over the past several years, Dad’s body has drastically changed in form to reveal a previously dormant defense mechanism—over time, his belly has gradually expanded in girth and developed additional layers of tissue and fat designed to shield his most vital organs from predators in the event of an attack. Though Dad’s formerly lean physique may have served him in his younger years, particularly during his search for a mate and his quest to provide for his offspring, his growing age has left him more vulnerable to carnivores, such as birds of prey, packs of dachshunds, and black bears. But, as evolution intended, his body is genetically prepared for this disadvantage, developing a fattier torso to compensate for his waning ability to escape or fight off animals that see him as food. To observe his hairy, jiggly paunch bloom outwards as his metabolism slows and he chooses to engage in less and less physical exertion each year is to observe nature at its most magnificently clever.

Dad’s innate instinct to make poor dietary choices, consuming vast quantities of potato chips and hazy IPAs, also plays its role in his defense: In the event that a house cat does sink its teeth into Dad’s potbelly, it will likely be too deterred by Dad’s immense lard deposits to continue feasting into his abdomen. Now, if Dad is ambushed by a hawk or a fox while taking out the trash, he can count on his overhanging front-butt of a stomach to serve as a fleshy safeguard for his precious heart, lungs, and liver. What a profound testament to our genetic code’s ingenuity and endless adaptiveness.

Astonishing!

It’s biological marvels like Dad’s belly that inspire people to enter the field of evolutionary biology. How could you fault someone who sees Dad’s beer belly and believes it is the product of intelligent design? Yet again, nature has proven itself to be our planet’s finest engineer.