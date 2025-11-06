Nice! This Woman Found A Husband In A Little Free Library

Get ready to break into a slight smile, because this is a story that’s going to make you say, “Okay, nice!” This woman in Grand Rapids, Michigan just found a husband in a little free library.

Yeah, okay, nice!

When 36-year-old Jennifer Jacobson went for a walk around her neighborhood last night, she paused as she passed a Little Free Library so she could check out its offerings. As she contemplated taking a worn-down copy of “Eat, Pray, Love,” a charming 5’8” man sitting between that and a copy of something called “Pregnancy: The Vegan Way” instead caught her eye.

As she pulled the man out of the library and flipped him around, noticing only a little wear and tear around the corners of his eyes, she realized that not only was he in pretty great condition, but totally cute. She slid him into her Baggu tote bag, and once she was home, she propped him up onto her sofa and started getting to know him. As it turns out, he’s single (no wedding ring), a Michigan fan (University of Michigan sweatshirt), and his name is Michael Hunter (his ID). After taking all these facts into consideration, Jennifer realized he was one of the best available guys she knew—certainly the best one she’d be likely to find on a neighborhood walk—and that she should totally go for it and become Mrs. Hunter!

So sweet! True love always finds a way!

From Hinge to Tinder to InterracialMatch, there are so many ways to meet Mr. Right. You never know when it can happen to you, and for lucky Jennifer, who is currently hard at work updating her wedding website on The Knot, it happened while she was looking for an exciting new read. This just goes to show the importance of literacy, as well as libraries! Congrats to the happy couple!