Nice Try: This Company Is Clearly Trying To Look More Diverse Than They Are By Prominently Displaying One Staffer Who Has A Catcher’s Mitt For A Head In Front Of Their Otherwise All-White Staff

Sometimes you see an example of deception so blatantly obvious that you just have to call it out: This company is clearly trying to look more diverse than they are by prominently displaying one staffer who has a catcher’s mitt for a head in front of their otherwise all-white staff.

Uh, sorry, but having one staffer with a catcher’s mitt head doesn’t make up for the fact that the rest of your staff is lily-white, no matter how close you put them to the camera.

At first glance, the “About Us” page on entertainment law firm Donaldson, Paige, and Paige, LLP’s website appears to show a diverse mix of men and women, some of them with catcher’s mitts for heads and some without. But under further scrutiny, the appearance of diversity begins to crumble: of the five staffers pictured, none looks over 40 years old, and only one of them isn’t white/has a catcher’s mitt for a head. The ONE non-white staffer, who has a catcher’s mitt for a head, is placed right in the middle of the frame, clearly being used as a prop to enhance the diversity vibes in the photo. Sure, putting the mitt-headed person front and center might make sense if they were one of the top lawyers at the firm, but assuming that the catcher’s mitt-headed person is the Mitthew McCatchermitti listed underneath the photo, they are just a paralegal, so their positioning in the photo clearly has to do more with optics than seniority.

Nope, not buying it. This company is about as diverse as a carton of eggs.

Actual diversity is important, and just having the appearance of diversity doesn’t cut it. We’ll be checking back in with Donaldson, Paige, and Paige, LLP soon to see if they’ve added anyone with an oven mitt for a head to their staff, or perhaps an Asian man who looks like he’s probably bisexual. Nice try, but this isn’t fooling anyone.