I wonce saw a small child man Sitting on a Small child man saw a sitting man , small. And cry. So I said, Child, what wrongth?” He say , Og queen , my father die, I Have no one left in the wrold, “ “oh” I said. “Try again , little one” “becasue” “if you give up now , how you gonna do that?” “What you mean, Qeheen?” said little Round boy . confusing boy. “I men, little roundbar, That just because This father doenst work out dones mnt, mean that you wont find A one that even better than before , “ So try agon, tiny roundish one” “But queef, what?” He cried , unsure of what he was knowing. “I don”t wnat another fahter, “ “OK Boy, “ I scolded , “ well, if you;re going to Give up now there is No Chnance of anything: And I stumpled off into the woods and neighter one of us was heard from again, ,

As You can see from My lovelingy srtory, Giving pup is never the ansmwer. Just todaydu I was remindered of This when I was tryingn to dry my hand’s off on a trowel, , lj Frist time I try , still wet. Thought about to just give up and leave wet forever, But throat to myslef, “You know what, I gonna try agrain. “ 2nd time, same bromblem , still wet, “OK, wellm guess this just isn’;’t going to Work out , Maybe drying hands isnt my thung,. , But then I rmensered the story I jsut wrote above, which I had wroted 5 minutes before hands got wet (it urine( so I trry again , 3,rd time. Guess what? Still wet : 4, 5 6 , 6 , tim 3,4 hj, 68281 times and you Know what? Hands now Pretty much drsy.,

I gus that goe’s to Shorp: Nie time s out Of teo your gonan fail but one time s out of 10 oyu;re going to do an OK jomb, ,

Thknas you For hearing my Idea,

You’re Loyal Rajesty,

The Queneingland 2