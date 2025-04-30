Not Fooling Anyone: This Hippopotamus Is Clearly On Ozempic

Okay, sorry, we hate to be the ones to do this, but come on: This hippopotamus is clearly on Ozempic.

Maybe this seems mean, but this hippo isn’t fooling anyone.

We’ve just gotta call it out: In a recent post on the San Diego Zoo’s Instagram page, Frisky the hippopotamus appears to be about 850 pounds lighter than she was in a photo taken just four months ago. The caption on the photo of the newly trimmed and toned hippo claims, “Frisky loves her watermelons and playing in the pond,” but we’re not buying it. There’s no way that a diet of watermelons and an exercise regimen of playing in a pond resulted in nearly 1,000 pounds of fat loss.

Even if Frisky was working one-on-one with a personal trainer every day and really tracking her macros, there’s no way she could be looking this thin in this short of a timeframe. Not saying she isn’t making other healthy changes as well, but let’s be realistic here…Ozempic obviously did the heavy lifting in this transformation.

Look, there’s nothing wrong with medically assisted weight loss. But we’ve gotta address the elephant in the room: When a hippopotamus drops down to, like, 2,500 pounds practically overnight, everyone is thinking the same thing. We’re not trying to downplay how impressive of an achievement this is. But let’s be honest about what’s happening.

Sincerely, Frisky is looking great! But don’t pretend she didn’t get a little help from Vitamin O…

Hey, if we had 850 pounds to lose, we’d be having our zookeeper inject us with an oversized syringe filled with Ozempic every day too. If it works, it works! We’re just asking for a little transparency here so other hippos don’t get false hope about what kind of physique they can achieve naturally. Not that Frisky was fooling anyone in the first place—but sometimes you’ve just gotta say what everyone is thinking.