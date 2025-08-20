Not Fooling Anyone: Trump Clearly Had A Bunch Of Fluid Pumped Into His Body To Make His Ankles Look Proportional

Donald Trump may be a master of deception, distraction, and gaslighting, but his latest attempt to fleece the public is definitely not his most convincing: Trump clearly had a bunch of fluid pumped into his body to make his ankles look proportional.

Um yeah, sorry guy, but this isn’t going to fool even your most gullible supporters.

Ever since photos emerged showing Trump’s ankles significantly swollen with fluid, the internet has been abuzz with both mockery and concern for his health. While ankle swelling in the elderly is common and relatively benign, the swelling clearly caused Trump’s vanity to take a hit, as recent footage shows Trump’s entire body is now filled to the brim with fluid that was clearly put there to make his ankles seem like they are regular sized by comparison.

The skin on Trump’s entire body appears stretched out like a water balloon and he now sloshes and ripples when he moves, his facial features all but erased by the many gallons of fluid that he either pumped in there himself or had a doctor who was sworn to secrecy inject. While Trump’s new Michelin Man-esque physique definitely does make his ankles look pretty normal-sized by comparison, absolutely no one is going to be fooled by Trump’s new “walking waterbed” physique.

Nice try, Donald, but this is even more obvious than your spray tan and combover.

While Trump’s sycophants will undoubtedly turn a blind eye to this blatant attempt at misdirection (and, if anything, lavish Trump with praise for his “perfectly sized ankles” and the “completely normal amount of fluid” in his body) anyone who isn’t living in a fantasy world is going to see this for what it is: a vain man trying to conceal something that isn’t a big deal in a blatantly obvious way.