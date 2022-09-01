Not Quite What It Was: A Newly Single Leonardo DiCaprio Is Trying To Build Momentum For The Pussy Posse, But Its Only Remaining Members Are Richard Kind And Jesse Tyler Ferguson

You couldn’t read a tabloid in the late ‘90s without hearing about Leonardo DiCaprio and his “Pussy Posse,” a group of young Hollywood stars with a reputation for partying hard, pulling pranks, and chasing girls. Although a newly single Leo has been reportedly trying to reassemble the legendary squad of womanizers, the task is proving to be easier said than done, because the Pussy Posse’s only remaining members are Richard Kind and Jesse Tyler Ferguson.

Woof. A night out with those two is definitely going to leave something to be desired.

Following his recent split with his girlfriend of four years, the Titanic star has reportedly been hitting the party circuit as he re-embraces single life. Unfortunately, Leo’s return to bachelorhood isn’t quite up to par with what it once was, because the only two members of the Pussy Posse he’s been able to get to go out partying with him are character actor Richard Kind and Modern Family’s Jesse Tyler Ferguson. Paparazzi photos confirm that the trio hit a major Hollywood club last night, but those in attendance say that it didn’t look like they had much fun, as Richard Kind apparently repelled any woman who approached the group by asking her about her personal experience with the effects of the collective trauma suffered as a result of the pandemic, and Jesse Tyler Ferguson spent the whole time seated at a table scrolling through pictures of him and his husband on Google Images.

Yikes. It’s great you love your husband, Jesse, but that’s not going to help Leo get back out there after his breakup.

Later in the night, sources say that Leo and Richard Kind hit the dance floor, which seemed like it was going alright until Richard Kind kept cutting in on any girl who started to dance with Leo so that he and Leo could do something he made up called “The Brothers Dance,” because they’re “Brothers in Acting,” which was pretty much just a move-for-move rip-off of the Macarena.

But as Richard Kind kept dancing, insiders say a frustrated Leo took a seat and sent a group text to several other members of the so-called “Pussy Posse”: Tobey Maguire, David Blaine, and Reba McEntire. As screenshots confirm, Leo texted the group, “Pussy Posse reunion??? Please come out. Partying is not the same w/o you.” Tobey Maguire declined, writing, “Sry dude, I’ve got the delta variant.” David Blaine declined, writing, “I need to stay home and practice my magic tricks.” Lastly, Reba McEntire declined, writing, “Nah man, I put that life behind me,” before adding, “SIKE! Just get on Raya, brother! So much easier to meet DTF chicks on an app than spend hours at the club!!”

Oof. This is just depressing to watch.

Although Leo reportedly made one last-ditch effort to save the evening by purchasing a round of shots for Richard Kind and Jesse Tyler Ferguson, after just one sip of tequila, Richard Kind started sobbing over what he’d only explain as “nostalgia,” and Jesse Tyler Ferguson started writing an online review of the liquor where he described it as “nothing special.” At that point, Leo reportedly decided to call it a night and order an Uber home.

Damn. It looks like Leo is really struggling to relive his former club-kid glory days. While this definitely wasn’t the worst night out ever, it’s safe to say that Leo’s current version of the “Pussy Posse” is a far cry from what it used to be in its prime. Here’s hoping he finds some other pals to hit the town with soon, because these guys just don’t have an especially electric dynamic.