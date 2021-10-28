Nothing Is Wrong, She Is Just In Our Thoughts This Morning: A Few Prayers For Rashida Jones

Don’t worry, Rashida isn’t sick or dying or anything. We just woke up with her in our thoughts and figured it’d be nice to pray for her. Please bow your head and join us in saying a few prayers to bless this lovely human.

1. Rashida’s Prayer

Lord, may You send Your light to Rashida Jones,

As she has shone her light upon us so many times,

As Ann Perkins,

As Angie Tribeca,

As Jim’s Italian girlfriend on The Office.

Rashida, you have brought us so many laughs

With your TV smile,

Now it is time for us to do something for you.

So we ask you, Lord, on this fine morning,

To bless Rashida Jones.

Amen.

Just a nice way to say thanks for one of God’s most wonderful gifts: the amazing Rashida Jones!

2. A Prayer For Courage And Strength

Father God, please protect Rashida Jones

In the face of temptation or plague

And help her be generally satisfied

In her relationship with the Vampire Weekend guy who is either her husband or boyfriend

May she have the strength to be a great wife or girlfriend.

And Father, please help her to not be nervous when auditioning for big roles

And give her the courage to just be herself

For that’s when she really shines.

And Lord,

Please take away any pain or suffering she may be experiencing

And give it to Debra Messing instead.

Amen.

Again, nothing bad happened to her or anything, but that doesn’t mean we can’t send her some good mojo every now and again.

3. The Lord’s Prayer

Our Father, Who art in heaven,

Hallowed be Thy Name.

Thy Kingdom come.

Thy Will be done,

on earth as it is in Heaven.

Give us this day our daily bread.

And forgive us our trespasses,

as we forgive those who trespass against us.

And lead us not into temptation,

but deliver us from evil. Amen.

Rashida is Jewish, but should she ever become a Christian, we’ll be glad we said this one for her!

4. Rashida, Rashida!

Rashida, Rashida, be well!

Short and sweet—something you can easily say whenever you think of Rashida throughout the day.

5. Prayer For World Peace (Rashida Version)

Though we people may be divided,

By famines, wars, and flooded homes.

There is one thing that can unite us:

The youngest daughter of Quincy Jones.

And in this world of violence and unrest,

With its tragic terrors and small unknowns,

We come together to ask You to bless

The effervescent Rashida Jones.

Amen.

Amen!!! Thank you for everything, Rashida! As long as you’re still working, we’ll still be sending you prayers!