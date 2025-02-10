Nutrition Win: Pope Francis Has Announced That Communion Wafers Will Now Contain 19 Grams Of Protein

With high protein diets on the rise, it seems like even the Catholic Church has gotten in on the trend: Pope Francis has announced that Communion wafers will now contain 19 grams of protein.

Awesome! This is going to go a long way to help Catholics reach their RDA!

As announced in a press conference earlier today, the new high protein wafers will be derived from 100 percent whey protein isolate from organic dairy sources, ensuring that Catholics don’t just receive the Body of Christ, but all nine essential amino acids as well. The new wafers, which have significantly higher protein than the 0 grams of protein found in a traditional host, also contain 12 grams of fiber for proper digestion of the now thicker wafer.

So much yes! If you’re a Catholic weightlifter, today is your lucky day.

Pope Francis concluded the press conference by promising that although the wafers will now have much greater nutritional value, they will still taste like cardboard, per Catholic tradition.

