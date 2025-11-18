Oh No, Katy! Katy Perry’s Latest Instagram Is A Black Square With A Caption About How She’s Already Failed No Nut November

If you’re a KatyCat, you might want to sit down for this one, because the pop star’s latest misstep might be tough to read about: Katy Perry’s latest Instagram post is a black square with a caption about how she’s already failed No Nut November.

Katy, come on! You’ll have to do better than this!

Earlier today, Katy Perry posted a photo of a black square on her Instagram grid—making it clear that she thinks a black square is something you post whenever you have something sad to say, when it actually refers directly to the #BlackoutTuesday posts from June 2020 where people posted a single black image to show solidarity with Black Lives Matter. How that alone got past her team is shocking, but even worse is her caption, which reads as follows:

“I am ashamed. I have let you down. I am not the person you think I am. I have failed No Nut November. I know you all see me as a role model, but I am not someone to admire. I have no impulse control. I have nutted. My mind planned for 30 days of purity; my body had other plans. I am foul. I am garbage. But above all else, I am sorry.”

Katy… this is not something you needed to post. No one knew you were doing No Nut November, so no one needed to know you failed it. It’s okay to keep that private.

Yikes. This is definitely sounding a ton of alarms at Katy Perry HQ. Best of luck to her crisis management team, because they’re definitely working overtime to put out this fire.