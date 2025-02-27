Ouch: The Oscars Are Adding A Second ‘In Memoriam’ Segment For People Who Aren’t Dead But Haven’t Made Anything Good In A While

The Academy Awards will look a little different this year thanks to a new segment that’s unfortunately gonna kick a few people while they’re down: The Oscars are adding a second “In Memoriam” segment for people who aren’t dead but haven’t made anything good in a while.

Ouch. That is definitely gonna hurt.

In a statement released earlier today, The Academy Of Motion Picture Arts And Sciences announced that during this year’s ceremony they’ll be paying tribute to former Hollywood greats who are technically still alive but whose careers have stalled out to the point that they are effectively deceased. The Academy revealed that they’re considering everyone from “directors whose last movie was two decades ago,” to “actors who are still finding work, but it’s always on Peacock,” to “basically every prop master who ever lived.”

Yikes. Oscars “so white?” More like Oscars “so mean.”

The Academy went on to explain that they first conceived of this second “In Memoriam” segment while making their standard “In Memoriam” list, before realizing half the people on it weren’t actually dead. While the Academy remained mum on who would make this year’s roundup, they confirmed John Goodman will definitely be recognized, adding, “O Brother, Where Art Thou? was 25 years ago.”

Damn. This is definitely bad news for every former Hollywood great who you have to Google to see if they’re alive or dead. Looks like you’ll have to tune in to the Oscars on Sunday, March 2 to learn who made the cut.