Pathetic: This Man Is Blaming His Erectile Dysfunction On The Witch Who Cursed Him, Even Though He Had Erectile Dysfunction Way Before A Witch Cursed Him

Get ready to groan, because the following story is about a guy who seriously needs to stop putting the responsibility for his problems on everyone but himself: This man is blaming his erectile dysfunction on the witch who cursed him, even though he had erectile dysfunction way before a witch cursed him.

How pathetic.

Just last night, 33-year-old Matthew Baker of Denver, CO told his date that the reason he wasn’t able to get an erection and perform sexually was because “an evil witch put a spell on him.” While this might sound like a great excuse for his sexual issues, it’s obviously a total fiction: The witch that cursed Matthew did so just three years ago, but he’s been struggling with ED since his early 20s.

There’s no denying that the witch’s curse is responsible for a lot of problems in Matthew’s life, like his inability to hold down a job, as well as his curly pig’s tail. But her spell had no incantation related to genital appearance or function, which Matthew most certainly knows. It’s perfectly fair for Matthew to be upset that a witch would put such a frustrating curse on him just because he accidentally cut her off in traffic on I-25, but that doesn’t justify him blaming her for every little issue he has.

Sigh. Have some self respect, Matthew, and own up to the fact that your ED could be the result of weight, diet, or an underlying medical condition instead.

What a bleak situation. Sadly, Matthew’s date believed his bogus witch excuse, which will only encourage this kind of behavior. Here’s hoping Matthew finds the courage to rock his ED without needing to find a scapegoat for his misfortunes sometime soon.