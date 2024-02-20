People On Reddit Are Going OFF About Their Worst Experiences Burning Down An Outback Steakhouse, And Some Of Them Sound Like Real Nightmares

A waitress at Outback had insulted my penmanship, so I planned on burning the place down so she would know not to mess with me. Things couldn’t have gone more wrong. The lighter I brought didn’t work (thanks, Bic), so I tried using the cigarette lighter from my car. Well, apparently they don’t even put cigarette lighters in cars anymore, it’s just an outlet now. So I’m on YouTube watching these bushcrafting videos of guys rubbing sticks together and shit making fires in the woods and I’m digging around in my trunk for some sticks but then I have the idea of hooking my jumper cables up to the Outback Steakhouse and burning it down that way. So I pull up to the front door and attach my jumper cables to the doorknob and start my car up. Nothing. Now, I should mention that Outback is open right now, it’s about 6 p.m. on a Friday night so it’s pretty packed in there, so I didn’t want to be right out there on the sidewalk revving my engine with my jumper cables hooked up to the Outback Steakhouse for too long. People were going in and out of the door so the jumper cables kept popping off. I mean eventually it finally worked and the place burned down and everything, but it was such a hassle. u/GusLovesFlossing