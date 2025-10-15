Plain Mean-Spirited: The Joke On This Novelty T-Shirt Is Punching Down

It’s unfortunate how often lazy, tasteless humor passes as comedy these days. Take the mean-spirited novelty item below for instance: The joke on this t-shirt is punching down.

Like…seriously? We hope whoever came up with this nasty bit of work is proud they made stupid people’s day worse just to get a laugh.

It’s hard enough to be a stupid person in our society without comedians making cheap jokes at your expense. But for whatever reason, this so-called humorist who designed this t-shirt decided to punch down on the stupid community instead of punching up at the rich and powerful. Why? First of all, they probably aren’t creative enough to write material that takes on real satirical targets, like corporations and racism. And second, they’re just plain ignorant of what stupid people deal with everyday of their lives. Whatever this person’s problem with stupid people is, they need to go to therapy about it, and yesterday. We bet if the person behind this shirt had even one stupid person in their life, they’d think twice before making jokes like this.

UGH.

There are a billion other punchlines this novelty t-shirt could’ve had that don’t go out of their way to make fun of the stupid. “I’m with genius →.” “I’m with beautiful →.” “I’m with woman →.” See? It’s actually that easy to not hurt stupid people’s feelings for comedy’s sake. Whoever made this shirt is a Kill Tony-wannabe without a heart—and if anyone knows their address, phone number, and employer, it would be a real shame if they got a taste of their own medicine…just saying!

You’re not “funny” if you wear a shirt like this. You’re a bully. It’s that simple.

The world is a worse place when jokes like “I’m with stupid →” are on novelty shirts instead of jokes that kick the shins of the non-marginalized (Like, “I’m NOT with Jeff Bezos →” — Hey t-shirt designer, if you need any help NOT tormenting vulnerable demographics like the stupid, we’ve got ideas!). It’s just disgusting. We won’t stand for this type of mean-spirited crap, and shame on you if you do.