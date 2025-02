Please RSVP To Our Partiful Event If You Plan To Like Tomorrow’s ‘They Said What?!’

Hey everyone!

Tomorrow, at 5PM EST, ClickHole is going to post a quote from a celebrity on our Instagram, X, and Facebook accounts. Gah! We’re so excited, and we hope you are too!

We’d love to get a headcount before publishing it. So, please RSVP at the Partiful link below to let us know if you plan on liking the post or not. Thanks so much. We can’t wait!

Click here to RSVP on Partiful!