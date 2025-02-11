Power Move: Netflix Is Cutting Down On Account Sharing By Not Having Any Shows That Are Worth Watching

If you’re a Netflix viewer who thought you could continue getting around the streaming platform’s increased efforts to prevent password sharing, think again, because Netflix is officially cutting down on account sharing by not having any shows worth watching.

Damn, Netflix is not fucking around.

In an obvious measure to stop viewers from watching their programming with accounts they’re not paying for themselves, Netflix has begun releasing a steady stream of films and TV series that don’t look even remotely interesting. From filling their Top 10 bar with a list of shows and movies no one has ever once heard another person mention in real life, to describing all of those shows and movies as “content,” it’s clear that Netflix is determined to drive password sharers off the platform one way or another. The ham-fisted garbage now available on Netflix sends a clear message to anyone who insists on sharing an account with a paying subscriber that if they’re going to engage in account theft, they need to be ready to either watch Jamie Foxx and Cameron Diaz play “suburban spies” for two hours or consume one of a shocking number of documentary series that were somehow filmed inside of US jails.

Wow. What a power move. Time will tell if this strategy works out for Netflix in the end—because for the time being, it seems like many of their viewers are unfortunately braindead enough to sit through nine hours of something called “American Primeval.”