Pray For Him: An Exhausted Bowen Yang Is Currently Crawling Down Mile 11 Of ‘The Jennifer Hudson Show’ Spirit Tunnel

The Jennifer Hudson Show is famous for its viral “spirit tunnels,” where the talk show’s guests dance down a hall surrounded by singing and clapping staff members. However, it seems like the latest guest might be in over his head, because an exhausted Bowen Yang is currently crawling down mile 11 of The Jennifer Hudson show spirit tunnel.

Bowen Yang, we are sending you our prayers. We know you will make it out of this tunnel soon!

When Bowen Yang started dancing down the hallway while The Jennifer Hudson Show staffers chanted “You’re my little Bowen Yang / so I don’t give a hoot what your dude say,” to the tune of Paul Russell’s 2023 hit “Lil Boo Thang,” he was definitely having some fun. As Bowen twirled and clapped to the beat, nodding along and adding in an “oh yeah” every so often, it was clear he thought the tunnel was only going to be about 20 feet long. Unfortunately, though, Bowen is now on mile 11, hour 14, of his spirit tunnel journey, and the smile on his face has faded along with the light in his eyes as he crawls on hands and knees down the gauntlet, mustering up just enough energy to do a defeated shimmy every now and again.

Wow. He’s certainly displaying an admirable dedication to his craft, but one must think he is absolutely desperate to find the exit.

Although you might guess there would only be 30 or 40 staffers working for The Jennifer Hudson Show, somehow, at least several hundred thousand people have lined the halls of this tunnel to clap and two-step for the Wicked star, who is clearly suffering as he inches forward at a glacial pace. Sadly, Bowen’s requests for both water and for the staffers to sing a different song have gone unnoticed, though an eager PA handed him a bag of SkinnyPop and an empty mug with The Jennifer Hudson Show’s logo around mile 8.

Just heartbreaking. This is likely not the spirit tunnel experience Bowen envisioned for himself, but it’s the one he’s getting. Bowen, we know you can get through this! Dig deep and find the strength to dance your way out!