Progress: This Sorority Makes Pledges Sit Naked On A Laundry Machine And Writes ‘Beautiful’ On Any Parts Of Their Body That Jiggle

For many, college Greek life is synonymous with hazing and misogynistic traditions. That’s a reputation the Delta Gamma chapter at Penn State is singlehandedly turning on its head with their positive, forward-thinking approach to new recruits: This sorority makes pledges sit naked on a laundry machine and writes “beautiful” on any parts of their body that jiggle.

Girls uplifting girls? This is what Greek sisterhood should be all about! Kudos to you, Delta Gamma gals!

Normally, when a sorority pledge is told to sit on an active laundry machine in her underwear, older members of the sorority will circle any body part that jiggles with a marker and chastise her to lose weight in those areas. Fortunately, if you’re pledging Delta Gamma at Penn State, your muffin top will only be celebrated by the girls you’ll eventually call your sorority sisters, because D.G. has modernized this long-standing tradition by Sharpie-ing messages like “beautiful,” “more of this, please,” and “perfect” on pledges’ jiggling FUPAs, back rolls, and cottage cheese thighs when making them sit half-naked on a shaking laundry machine in front of all their peers.

Knowing the psychological toll that hazing can take on young women, it’s truly amazing to see Delta Gamma ditch the humiliation ritual and instead laud their recruits’ body types before putting them in a dog crate during a frat mixer and depriving them of sleep for 36 hours. The whole point of sororities is making friends for life, and real friends don’t insult your weight when making you sit on a laundry machine in nothing but your bra and panties!

Just yes. This is some major progress for Greek life!

The sooner that sororities leave body-shaming in the past like Delta Gamma has, the better. Here’s to today’s Greek life students for choosing body positivity rather than tearing each other down. Maybe the kids are alright after all!