Protecting The Consumer: Pringles Will Now Require Two-Step Verification In Order To Open Their Cans

Okay, this is a massive win for consumer safety standards. By embracing digital technology, one of America’s most beloved brands is going the extra mile to protect their customers: Pringles will now require two-step verification in order to open their cans.

Outstanding! What an incredible way for Pringles to look after their customers!

In a press release earlier today, Pringles touted the safety benefits of their new can design, which has been technologically overhauled to feature two-step verification technology and ensure that no one but the person who purchased the Pringles will be able to access the potato crisps inside. According to the company, each container of Pringles will now come with a unique QR code on the label. Following purchase, the customer will be required to download the MyPringles app on their mobile device, create a personal account using their email address and phone number, and then register their Pringles can by scanning its QR code. Once the customer is ready to eat the Pringles, they can simply log into their account and select “Unlock My Pringles,” at which point they will receive a text message with a temporary 12-digit code that is set to expire after three minutes. After connecting the can’s stainless steel, digitally powered lid to Wi-Fi and then charging it via the convenient USB port located on the bottom of the container, consumers can then plug the code back into the app to verify their identity. From there, the lid will beep loudly three times before mechanically unsealing itself.

The press release added that the process to close the Pringles container simply requires selecting “Lock My Pringles” in the MyPringles app and following the two-step verification process again.

Wow. There’s nothing more unsettling than the thought that someone’s getting into your Pringles without your consent. Hopefully now that Pringles is implementing two-step verification, that worry will become a thing of the past.

“Pringles consumers will never again have their snacking experience marred by the nagging fear that their Pringles could be tampered with, or even stolen,” said Steve Cahillane, CEO of Kelloggs, Pringles’ parent company. “In the event that someone does try to illegally open another person’s Pringles, three failed log-in attempts will result in the can automatically locking for 24 hours. Further, any physical attempt to break open a Pringles can will trigger the digital-powered lid to emit a 90 decibel alarm signal while sending its exact GPS coordinates to local law enforcement. Your Pringles are now safer than ever before.”

This is awesome. Clearly, Pringles is a company that cares about its customers!

Though the MyPringles app was unfortunately hacked this morning and over 10,000 users’ personal information has been compromised, this new technology is a promising step forward for consumer safety. Let’s hope other companies follow Pringles’ lead soon!