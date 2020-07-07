Public Health Win: Arby’s Has Announced That You Are No More Likely To Contract COVID-19 From Eating At Arby’s Than Any Other Infectious Disease

As states begin to lift their coronavirus lockdowns and stay-at-home orders, many people are worried about how to stay safe in newly reopened businesses. Thankfully, one fast food chain is going out of its way to put its customers at ease: Arby’s has announced that you are no more likely to contract COVID-19 while eating at Arby’s than any other infectious disease.

Awesome! This is sure to bring some much-needed peace of mind.

Arby’s made the announcement earlier this morning in a press release, stating, “Arby’s takes great care in keeping our customers safe, which is why we’re proud to announce that people are at no increased risk to get COVID-19 from one of our restaurants than they are to get any other infectious disease, be it malaria, HIV, hepatitis, salmonella, or Lyme disease from a tick that snuck its way into the wrapper of your Big Beef & Cheddar.”

“Arby’s customers can be confident knowing that despite the current coronavirus pandemic, the chance of contracting a life-threatening disease from any of our high-touch surfaces like door handles, countertops, and condiment dispensers is no higher than it ever was,” the statement continued. “We recommend that our patrons follow social distancing protocols and wear a mask to protect themselves while dining at Arby’s, although this has nothing to do with COVID-19—it’s just generally a good idea to minimize your exposure to the germs we’ve got crawling around in our restaurants.”

“Although researchers do not suspect that the novel coronavirus is transmitted via food, we believe it’s important to not downplay even the smallest risks, and so we acknowledge that there remains the unlikely possibility that coronavirus can be contracted through our food, as well as other infectious diseases such as cholera, listeria, gonorrhea, or anything listed on the CDC’s current outbreak list,” said the fast food chain. “That said, we are excited to open up our doors to the public knowing that the viral respiratory droplets containing COVID-19 do not appear in higher quantities in Arby’s restaurants than any other infectious viral respiratory droplet, and we hope to see you in our dining rooms soon!”

Hell yes! Arby’s is totally leading the way for other fast food chains during the COVID-19 pandemic. This is how you take public health seriously!