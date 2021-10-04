Ready To Feel Old?! The Deadline You Set For Yourself To Quit Your Job And Finally Start Living On Your Own Terms Already Passed Three Years Ago!

The older you get, the faster time flies. Need proof? Here’s a throwback that’ll truly put your age into perspective: The deadline you set for yourself to quit your job and finally start living on your own terms already passed three years ago!

Wow, has it really been three years?!?

Remember that pledge you made to yourself to quit your job after the summer was over? You probably recall how much conviction you’d felt about leaving your company, and how ready you were to start fresh and do work that didn’t make you miserable every day. You had it all planned out: You were going to save up just a little more money, tell your boss off, and then take your time finding whatever came next, because you’d sworn to yourself that you’d start prioritizing the things that made you happy instead of basing your life decisions around a career. It was up to you to create the life you wanted to live, and after giving yourself a hard Labor Day deadline, you were going to put in your two weeks notice, not delaying the fulfillment of your own values, hopes, and dreams a moment longer. You were young, single, financially stable, and totally free to make major life changes without any serious risk. Basically, you were at the perfect point in your life to take a big leap, and the signs could not have been any clearer.

Well, believe it or not, that deadline was three whole years ago—way back in 2018! What’s even more incredible is that you’re still at that very same job you were once so adamant about quitting even if it meant doing so without another gig lined up! In fact, it’s been so long that nearly all your coworkers from back then have left the company, and many of the things that used to frustrate you about the job have since been replaced by new things that are even more frustrating, making your work life even more demoralizing than ever! Though to be fair, these past few years have really flown by, to the point where you might not even realize just how much time has passed until you sit down and consider how many exciting things you could’ve accomplished in three years but have utterly failed to, whether traveling the world, getting fit, tackling creative projects, starting new hobbies, getting a masters degree, pursuing your dream career, or literally anything you set your mind to. There was, to be clear, absolutely nothing holding you back except your own fear and cowardice.

Mind. Officially. Blown. Makes you feel ancient, doesn’t it?

It’s such a cliche, but it’s nonetheless very true: Time goes by in the blink of an eye. Though it’s only been three years, it really does feel like a lifetime has gone by since you started working up your courage to quit your job and chase your dreams only to ultimately chicken out and settle for an unhappy, unfulfilled existence. One thing for certain is that the years are only going to fly by even faster, and soon enough, you’ll be wondering how the heck 10 years have passed since you promised yourself you’d stop wasting your life and leave your soul-sucking job for good. So crazy!