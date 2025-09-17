Refreshing: This Man Lost His Job Because He Was Incredibly Bad At It Instead Of Over Anything He Did On Social Media

In a time where one wrong move on the Internet could cost you your livelihood, here’s an incredible breath of fresh air: This man lost his job because he was incredibly bad at it instead of over anything he did on social media.

Just. Yes. More of this, please!

After David Burns, a 27 year-old junior web developer at EagleView Technologies in Seattle, WA, arrived to work an hour and a half late today, he was swiftly pulled into a meeting with Human Resources and informed that the company was firing him. When David asked why he was being let go, the H.R. representative explained that he was underperforming in virtually every aspect of his job, making more work for everyone else in his department, and singlehandedly causing a drop in overall company productivity—but beautifully, not one reason she gave for terminating David’s employment had anything to do with his online activity. No screenshots of controversial posts he’d made, shared, or liked. No floods of messages from a pitchfork mob demanding EagleView Technologies fire him for an opinion he expressed on social media. David’s own mind-boggling incompetence cost him his job, just the way it should be.

You simply have to applaud David’s company for firing him based on ineptitude alone. While other businesses dismiss employees to satiate bloodthirsty culture warriors tagging their company in threatening posts on X, EagleView fired David the old fashioned way: They recognized him for the bumbling, incapable oaf that he is, regretted ever hiring him in the first place, and decided to let him be some other company’s problem.

Amazing. That people can still be fired purely because they’re awful employees is proof the system works, y’all!

The only thing that could restore our faith in humanity even more is if David is never able to find another job in his field again because his abilities are so incredibly limited, and not because something he did on social media is haunting him for the rest of his life. Here’s hoping more people like David are made an example of for who they are as coworkers, not as part of a retribution campaign staged by Internet people like to watch people suffer as entertainment!