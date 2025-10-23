Restoring Civility: Gavin Newsom Clapped Back At Trump’s AI Shit-Dumping Video With A Video Of Himself Catching All The Shit In His Ass And Depositing It In A Toilet Where It Belongs

While President Trump continues to break new ground when it comes to incivility and divisiveness, some politicians are actually attempting to bring a little class back to American politics. The latest example? Gavin Newsom just posted an AI video of himself catching all the shit from Trump’s jet in his ass and depositing it in a toilet, where it belongs.

Yes! Now THIS is how you restore civility to political discourse.

When Trump responded to the recent nationwide “No Kings” protests by reposting an AI-generated video of himself flying a fighter jet and dumping what appears to be sewage onto the protestors below, it was a new low. That’s when California Governor Gavin Newsom stepped in. No stranger to clapping back at Trump using his own crude language, Gavin posted a new version of the video, this time with himself inserted in the crowd catching every last drop of the shit with his own ass and then waddling over to a nearby porta-potty and properly disposing of the waste. Gavin’s caption for the post was also characteristically on-point: “In California, we deposit our solid waste into a TOILET, Mr. Trump. Here, fixed it for you.”

You go, Newsom! Way to show Trump how to have a little class while having fun with political rivals.

Politics in this country right now could use a little less “pouring shit all over the citizens of the country you lead” and a little more “putting shit in the toilet.” Thank you, Mr. Newson, for showing the president how it’s done!