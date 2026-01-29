Reversing Strategies: President Trump Is Now Urgently Reminding Everyone That He Is In The Epstein Files To Distract From ICE Murdering U.S. Citizens

The Trump administration has avoided accountability for the disaster unfolding in Minneapolis at every turn. But now, it looks like the fallout has reached a level that’s forcing them to restrategize: President Trump is now urgently reminding everyone that he is in the Epstein files to distract from ICE murdering U.S. citizens.

Wow, Trump has totally reversed course here…this is the move of someone who knows they’ve backed themselves into a corner.

In an attempt to draw the public’s attention away from the murders of Renee Good and Alex Pretti by ICE agents, as well as his own insensitive, dishonest, and widely-criticized handling of the situation, President Trump has begun flooding the press and social media with reminders that he is more implicated in the Epstein files than anyone outside of Jeffrey Epstein himself. Earlier today, when addressing White House press, Trump brought out an easel with large blown up photos of the lewd birthday card—in which he referred to the pedophile financier as a “pal”—that he personally drew for Epstein, and scolded reporters for asking about Minneapolis “when there’s all this damning evidence that [I] partook in sex with minors human trafficked by Epstein.”

“You’re talking to a literal pedophile right now, and you’re asking about Minneapolis? You’re still asking about that? So typical of the fake news media to talk about ICE’s wanton use of deadly force when I’m showing you mountains of proof that I was best friends with, and an accomplice of, THE Jeffrey Epstein, who was, and is, a horrible rapist of children, just like me,” Trump berated one reporter. “If you think deploying an army of untrained, masked federal agents with qualified immunity to terrorize and kill unarmed Americans is a big deal, that anyone cares about except left-wing nutjobs, you’re not a very smart person. My name is all over the Epstein files. I’m almost the main character in them. And you want me to talk about Minne-whatever it’s called? Don’t waste my time.”

As expected, Kristi Noem and Stephen Miller followed their boss in lockstep, making Trump’s relationship with Jeffrey Epstein a primary talking point in response to public outrage over ICE’s growing reputation for killing anyone over anything they want without consequence. Both Noem and Miller are deflecting all inquiries into why President Trump is pushing a narrative that contradicts direct video evidence of Alex Pretti’s death with demands to know why the media isn’t referring to President Trump and Jeffrey Epstein as “the Luigi and Mario of raping minors.”

Suffice it to say, the Trump administration is in full damage control mode right now, and they’re using every deflection tactic in his playbook.

President Trump is clearly sweating the backlash he’s receiving over Minneapolis, and he’s doing everything he can to shift the national conversation towards the lengthy paper trail of evidence that he was a pedophilic eskimo brother of Jeffrey Epstein. Only time will tell if Trump can shake off the blowback of ICE’s extrajudicial killings. Until then, you can expect to hear a whole lot more about the Epstein files from 47.