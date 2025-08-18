Safety FTW! Uber Is Offering Discounts On Rides To The Police Station To Report A Sexual Assault By An Uber Driver

In recent weeks, public outrage has been mounting over Uber’s response to the disturbing number of sexual assault claims made against its drivers. As critics accuse the rideshare company of putting its own interests before those of the victims, Uber has finally unveiled a new policy that proves just how seriously they’re taking this issue: Uber is offering discounts on rides to the police station to report a sexual assault by an Uber driver.

Now this is how you do rideshare safety! Uber just silenced everyone who doubted that they care about their customers!

Effective immediately, Uber passengers who want to report sexual misconduct by an Uber driver will receive between 20% to 50% off on trips to and from the nearest police station. In order to claim the discount, all sexual assault victims need to do is send the official police report and proof of any charges they’re pressing to [email protected]. From there, a refund of up to half their ride’s cost will be credited to the Uber user’s account in the form of Uber Cash, which will be applied to their next Uber ride automatically.

“Customer safety being our number one priority, we’re empowering victims to go to the authorities with their experiences without fear of paying full price for an Uber to do so,” said Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi in a statement announcing the discounts. “If you’re sexually assaulted by another Uber driver on your way to the police station to report a sexual assault by a different Uber driver, your next three rides will be 100% free of charge. Rush hour surge pricing should never, ever prevent a sexual assault victim from reporting their attackers.”

Kudos to Uber for doing the right thing!

You simply have to hand it to Uber for subsidizing police station trips for Uber riders who’ve been sexually violated by Uber drivers. Not only has Uber hushed their critics, but they’ve also just set a new bar for rideshare safety. Judging by the thousands of sexual assaults annually reported against Lyft drivers too, don’t be surprised to see this policy become standard across the entire rideshare industry soon!