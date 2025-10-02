Seafoodies, Rejoice! Long John Silver’s Is Now Offering An ‘All Vein’ Shrimp Meal That Comes As A Heaping Cup Of Digestive Tracts

If you love seafood, then get ready for the most exciting news you’ll read about all year: Long John Silver’s is now offering an ‘All Vein’ shrimp meal that comes as a heaping cup of digestive tracts.

Talk about a seafoodie’s dream come true…

The ‘All Vein’ Combo, available starting this week, is Long John Silver’s first ever menu item that lets customers enjoy shrimp digestive tracts without having to eat any of the shrimp meat that surrounds them. Served in an overflowing 20 oz. cup, the All Vein meal can be ordered either ‘High Seas Hot’ or ‘Trench Cold,’ comes with a small fountain drink and side of rice, and best of all, spares customers from the tedium of pulling the vein out of a shrimp and then throwing away the rest of the shrimp themselves. Billboards promoting the new menu item promise “No Tails. No Shrimp. Just Tract,” and show four young women in a convertible looking into the camera as they sip cups of shrimp veins through extra wide straws. At the price of just $12.99, Long John Silver’s is driving a hard bargain that seafoodies will find hard to resist.

According to Long John Silver’s spokesperson Jerrod S. Hill, the ‘All Vein’ Combo came to fruition after the company realized that the gigantic mounds of unused digestive tracts their shrimp suppliers dispose of every year could simply be sold to people as food instead of put in the garbage. When asked if this was part of a Long John Silver’s initiative to combat food waste or promote sustainability, Hill responded, “No.”

Be careful driving today, folks, because the roads are going to be packed with seafoodies speeding towards Long John Silver’s!

Suffice to say, they’ve knocked it out of the park with this one. Long John Silver’s just proved they’re lightyears ahead of the competition when it comes to seafood innovation—don’t be surprised to see other restaurants try to play catch-up by releasing their own versions of the All Vein meal soon!